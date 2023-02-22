A funeral service for Jeffrey Lee Brown, 61 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the funeral home.

Jeff passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Kettering Health Center in Kettering, Ohio.

Memorial donations in Jeff’s honor may be made to 1 Is Too Many or Silent Watch c/o the AMVETS Department of Ohio, Don McCauley, 960 Checkrein Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43229.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

