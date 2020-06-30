Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 59

Mount Blanchard

Jeffrey Lee “Bugsy” Gray, 59, of Mount Blanchard, passed away after a long battle of cancer, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington, OH. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00am with Pastor Jim Williams presiding. Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Patient Services or Riverdale Music Boosters. Online condolences can be made at www.coldrencrates.com.

