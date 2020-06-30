Home Obituaries Jeffrey Lee “Bugsy” Gray

Jeffrey Lee “Bugsy” Gray

Posted on June 30, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 59
Mount Blanchard

Jeffrey Lee “Bugsy” Gray, 59, of Mount Blanchard, passed away after a long battle of cancer, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington, OH. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00am with Pastor Jim Williams presiding. Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Patient Services or Riverdale Music Boosters. Online condolences can be made at www.coldrencrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Sonia A. “Toni” Cox

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 30, 2020
    2 min read

  • Tamara Lou Harvey

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 30, 2020
    2 min read

  • Connie Lee Garmon

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    June 30, 2020
    54 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply