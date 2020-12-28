Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 51

Ridgeway

Jeffrey M. Patterson, 51, of Ridgeway, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, December 25, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital – Emergency Department.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, please consider wearing casual attire. Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom free, practice social distancing, and wear a mask. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a good deed for another person, or make a donation to a high school athletic department.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Patterson family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

