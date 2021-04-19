Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 66

Kenton

Private family services for Jeffrey W. Daniels will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by David Holbrook.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

He died at 2:08 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services at 701 N. Front Street, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!