Jennifer E. Rodriquez (Park) age 56 of Kenton, passed away on Wed. Feb. 16, 2022.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit cremationservicesofohio.com

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.

She was born in Kenton, OH on May 12, 1965 to Marilyn J. Shirk and Ronald E. Park. She is survived by her children Corina Keels, Alyssia Keels, Desiree Shough (Kyle) all of Kenton, siblings Allen (Bonnie) Shirk, Dunkirk, Rhonda (Mitch) Manns, Kenton, Jolene Shanks, WA, Michael (Juanita) Park, Kenton, she had many grandchildren that she loved very much.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents.

She was loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandkids. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.