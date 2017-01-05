Services for Jennifer N. Chamberlin will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

She died at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

