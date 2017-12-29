age 42

Upper Sandusky

A celebration of Jennifer White’s (formerly LaValle/Bryant) life, in keeping with her wishes, will be held in March 2018 with details to be announced in early March.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

She died at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

