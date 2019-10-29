Home Obituaries Jeremy E. Mclane

Jeremy E. Mclane

Posted on October 29, 2019
0

Age, 41
Kenton
Services for Jeremy E. Mclane will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday.
He died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He was born in Kenton on Nov. 14, 1977. He married Amy Mullins and she survives.
Also surviving are his son, Tyler Lewis of Kenton; his parents, Kenneth and Christie Mclane, two sisters, Dawn Mclane and Candace (Kevin) Williams, both of Kenton; nephews and nieces, Toby Mclane, Dawson Mclane, Katelyn Morrison, Janice Dye; great nieces Lynnox and Lacie Mclane; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his little buddy, Rio.
Jeremy was an auto mechanic, working alongside his father at Cars Plus in Kenton and was also a member of the Eagles.
He enjoyed poker, demolition derbies and bowling, but most of all Jeremy loved spending time with his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be expressed by visiting stoutcrates.com.

