Age, 60

Mount Victory

A firefighters last rites service for Jerold “Jerry” Lee Taylor Jr. will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Mount Victory Fire Department. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery, just outside of Mount Victory.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the fire department. Masks will be required for anyone who attends and social distancing should be practiced when possible.

He died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice or the Mt. Victory Fire Department.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

