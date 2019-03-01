A memorial service for Jerold Kia Ansley will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Ridgeway First Church of God, 141 Oak St., by Pastor Tim Kohl and Brother Mike Rucker.

Friends may call 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerold’s memory to the Krista Ansley-McDonald 5-K Run, c/o F.O.P. Lodge 60, P.O. Box 277, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

He died at 7:14 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.

