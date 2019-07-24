Jerrol Craige Gratz

Age, 71

Waynesfield

A memorial celebration to honor both Jerry and Judy Gratz will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the McDonald Township Hall, located at 5302 Ohio 67, Kenton.

Immediately following the celebration, a graveside memorial service will be held at the Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday and one hour prior to the memorial celebration on Sunday.

Jerrol Craig Gratz died at 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Judy Gratz Memorial Scholarship at the Ohio Hi Point Career Center.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting the funeral home website at stoutcrates.com.

