A celebration of life for Jerry L. “Fred” Allen will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by John Long. Inurnment of cremains will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

He died at 11:07 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 11, 1958 in Kenton to the late Joe D. and Luella Rose (Lamb) Allen.

Surviving are his two sons, A.J. Allen and Codey Allen, both of Ada; and a sister, Patty Haney of McGuffey.

Fred formerly worked for Nelson Packaging of Lima. He was a 1977 graduate of Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

