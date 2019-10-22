Home Obituaries Jerry L. “Fred” Allen

Jerry L. “Fred” Allen

Posted on October 22, 2019
0

Age, 61

McGuffey

A celebration of life for Jerry L. “Fred” Allen will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by John Long. Inurnment of cremains will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

He died at 11:07 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 11, 1958 in Kenton to the late Joe D. and Luella Rose (Lamb) Allen.

Surviving are his two sons, A.J. Allen and Codey Allen, both of Ada; and a sister, Patty Haney of McGuffey.

Fred formerly worked for Nelson Packaging of Lima. He was a 1977 graduate of Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

  • Rev. James Burton Duvall

    Rev. James Burton Duvall

    Services for the Rev. James Burton Duvall will begin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at…
    October 22, 2019
    3 min read

  • Penny S. Emerick

    A graveside service for Penny S. Emerick will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Prest…
    October 22, 2019
    1 min read
  • William Bill Bodi Sr

    William “Bill” Bodi Sr.

    Services for William “Bill” Bodi Sr. will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Shof…
    October 21, 2019
    3 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply