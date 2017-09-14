Home Obituaries Jerry L. Rhoades

Jerry L. Rhoades

Posted on September 14, 2017
0
0
24

age 75, Kenton

Services for Jerry L. Rhoades will be at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

