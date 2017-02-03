Home Obituaries Jerry R. Ruhlen

Jerry R. Ruhlen

Posted on February 3, 2017
Jerry Ruhlen
Jerry Ruhlen
age 75, Dunkirk

Services for Jerry Richard Ruhlen will be private. Burial will be at Dunkirk Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin Northern Public Library or the Dunkirk Community Center.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 1:02 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

