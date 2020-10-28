Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 69

Kenton

Services for Jerry Richard Miller will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services on Friday. The family has asked that everyone dress casual and wear their Buckeye gear.

He died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Memorial donations may be made to Consumer’s Choice, 9743 CR 195 Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!