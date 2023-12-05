Home Obituaries Jess W. Hipsher

Jess W. Hipsher

Posted on December 5, 2023
Dunkirk – Graveside services for Jess W. Hipsher, 96 will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Dunkirk Cemetery, Dunkirk with Pastor Gregg King. 

He died on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green       

