Home Obituaries Jesse Baker

Jesse Baker

Posted on October 14, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 76
Ada

Services for Jesse Baker will be private.

He died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

 The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Betty Jean Corbin

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    2 min read

  • Sharon Maxine Green

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    1 min read

  • Emogene Ladd

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply