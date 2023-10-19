Jim E. Stout, age 88, of Belle Center, passed away at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Monarch Nursing Home in Marysville.

Pastor Ted Dennis will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Stout family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

