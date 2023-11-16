Jim Godwin, 86, of West Liberty, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center.

A visitation will be Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty. Jim was a simple man, therefore the family requests that guests wear casual attire to his celebration.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Liberty Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 686, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, WEST LIBERTY is honored to serve the Godwin family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!