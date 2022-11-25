Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart, 89 of Jenera passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Arlington United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Good Works, PO Box 4, Athens, OH 45701. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com

