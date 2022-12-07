Jimmie R. Bolen

Jimmie Ray Bolen, age 89, of Alger, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Rev. Lewis Hicks officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home in Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

