Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A Mass of Christian Burial for Jimmy “Jim” A. Brenner will be at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church by Father Ed Shikina on Wednesday March 9, 2022. Friends will be received from 4:00 pm. to 7:00 pm. on Tuesday March, 8 2022 at Schindwolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home with Rosary and prayer service to follow. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton.

He passed away March 3, 2022 at 9:05 am surrounded by love ones.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church or St. Vincent DePaul. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!