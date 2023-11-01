Jimmy Minix, 70, of Pandora, surrounded by his loving family, passed away on October 30, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Memorial contributions in Jimmy’s name can be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Ln., Findlay, OH 45840 or Not By Choice Outreach, 116 N. Detroit St., Kenton, OH 43326.

A private family celebration of life will be held later. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay (419-422-1500) is honored to serve Jimmy’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com

