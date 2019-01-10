Age, 82

formerly of Kenton and Forest

Jo Ann McVitty age 82, formerly of Kenton and Forest, died on Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center, Arlington.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 1:15 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Good Samaritan Center, Arlington.

A funeral will follow at 2:15 p.m. with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating.

A private burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton First Methodist Church or Forest United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson, Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

