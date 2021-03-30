Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 75

Kenton

Services for Jo Jean Emans will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Thursday. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed.

She died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial donations in Jo Jean’s honor may be made to the Kenton Moose, Hardin County Council on Aging or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!