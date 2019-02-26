Home Obituaries Joan Cannon

Joan Cannon

Posted on February 26, 2019
0
Joan Cannon
Joan Cannon

Age, 91
Kenton

Joan Cannon, 91, of Kenton passed away on February 22, 2019. There will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be conducted at Price-McElroy Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Gregg King officiating.

Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Harco Industries, 707 North Ida Street, Kenton, OH 43326.

Arrangements are being handled by Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

