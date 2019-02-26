Age, 91

Kenton

Joan Cannon, 91, of Kenton passed away on February 22, 2019. There will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be conducted at Price-McElroy Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Gregg King officiating.

Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Harco Industries, 707 North Ida Street, Kenton, OH 43326.

Arrangements are being handled by Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!