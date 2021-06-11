Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Mt. Victory

Services for Joan Friermood will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory, by Pastor David LaDuke. Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

She died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice and Hardin Hills Health Center. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!