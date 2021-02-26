Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 78

Harrod

Services for Joan M. “Joni” Owen will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the LaFayette Congregational Christian Church by Pastor Charles Moeller. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel Cemetery, LaFayette.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

She died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at the Kindred Hospital, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Samaritan House, Lima.

