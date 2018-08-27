Age, 84

Dola

Graveside services for JoAnn Eikenbary will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dola Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. Joe Thomas.

She died at 11:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at Vancrest of Ada.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Dola Presbyterian Church and/or Putnam County Hospice.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

