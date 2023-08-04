Joanne E. Settlage

Joanne Elizabeth (Derr) Settlage, 96 of Kenton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. Additional visitation will be held for one hour (10 to 11a.m.) prior to the service at the church. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Faith Baptist Church, 402 E. Forest Rd, Kenton. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!