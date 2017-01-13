Services for Joanne M. Holford will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Father Jeffrey Tigyer. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.

She died at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at her residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!