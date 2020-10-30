Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Davison, MI

Joe Erwin Smith died at his home, Monday, October 26, 2020 after weekend visits from many loved ones and family. He took every last opportunity he had to communicate his love and appreciation of them all, near and far.

Cremation has taken place. A Private Memorial Service will be celebrated at Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church. Pastor Susan Lidums will officiate. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to consider memorial gifts to Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church, Burton, MI, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation/jdrf.org, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan/fbem.org, or The Salvation Army.

Please share your thoughts with the family at www.allenfuneralhomeinc.com.

