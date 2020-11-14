Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 92

Lady Lake, Fla.

Joe Eugene Linn, retired Naval Officer, 92 of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at the American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember him with a smile. If you would like to donate something, please do it in his name, to any military organization of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.

