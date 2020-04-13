Home Obituaries Joe F. Spangler Sr.

Joe F. Spangler Sr.

Posted on April 13, 2020
0
Age 74
Kenton

A private burial for Joe F. Spangler Sr. will take place at a later date.

He died Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

