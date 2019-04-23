Age, 76

Mount Blanchard

Services for Joe L. Price will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor Rex Roth.

Internment to follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

He died on Sunday, April 21, 2019 under Bridge Hospice Care in Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church, the Riverdale Athletic Boosters or Cancer Patient Services in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.shieldsfh.com.

