David J. “Joe” Prince, age 60, of Toledo, Ohio and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:28am at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.

Funeral services for Joe Prince will be held 1:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Charles Winter. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, December 1, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with a masonic service to be held at 7:45pm.

Memorials may be made to Maumee Valley Country Day School and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

