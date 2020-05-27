Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Kenton

All services for Joel F. Headington will be private, following his wishes. Burial will be held at Grove Cemetery in Kenton where the AMVETS Post 1994 will present full military rites.

He died at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!