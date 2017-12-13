age 46, Findlay

A private memorial service for Joel G. Bowling will take place at a later date.

Clark Shields Funeral Home was entrusted to serve the Bowling family. Memorial donations may be made to the Joel Bowling Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

He died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!