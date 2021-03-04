Joel J. Reissig Posted on March 4, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 73Wapakoneta Private family services for Joel J. Reissig will be held with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be performed by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445. He died at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence. Memorials may be directed to the Auglaize County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 73. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfueralhomeandcrematory.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!