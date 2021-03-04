Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 73

Wapakoneta

Private family services for Joel J. Reissig will be held with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be performed by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445.

He died at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence.

Memorials may be directed to the Auglaize County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 73.

Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfueralhomeandcrematory.com.

