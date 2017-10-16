Home Obituaries Joel W. Hauenstein

Joel W. Hauenstein

October 16, 2017
Joel Hauenstein
Joel Hauenstein
age 36, Ada

Services for Joel W. Hauenstein will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Pastors Brandi Grant-Rigsby and Thomas Dearth. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and until the time of services Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ada VFW Post 9381, 2147 State Route 235, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at the Lima Memorial Health System.

