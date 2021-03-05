Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 77

Findlay

John A. Heilshorn, 77, of Findlay started a new day on the golden streets of heaven, Wednesday morning March 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, with Pastor Juan Salinas. officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to: WTKC, 89.7 in Findlay and online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com.

