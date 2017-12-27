Home Obituaries John Albert Sorgen

December 27, 2017
John Albert Sorgen
Age, 87
Kettering
formerly of Kenton

A Mass of Christian Burial for John Albert Sorgen will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton by Father Anthony Dinovo.

Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

He died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at his home.

Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

