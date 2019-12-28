Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sturgeon

John Alfred, 82

Greencastle, Ind.

John Alfred Sturgeon

May 3, 1937 – December 21, 2019

John Alfred Sturgeon, 82 of Greencastle Indiana, went home to his heavenly father on December 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family after a ten month battle with renal cancer.

John was born on May 3, 1937, in Glenford, Ohio, to Frank Elbert Sturgeon and Katharine (Crabill) Sturgeon. He spent his formative years between Kenton, Ohio and Glenford where he developed his love of learning and farming, which became the foundation of his lifelong career and family life.

John graduated in 1959 from The Ohio State University, with a degree in farm management. His first job was with Robinson Seed Company in Delaware, Ohio. Soon after, he began his more than 38 year career with Production Credit Association, Federal Land Bank and Farm Credit Services, where he held multiple management positions including president of the National Association of Federal Land Bank Associations, farm loan officer, and farm appraiser. The first 20 years of his career with Farm Credit Services Mid-America were in Marion, Ohio, as a branch manager and the final 15 years were in Greencastle, Indiana, where he retired in 1999 as a farm appraiser. He was highly regarded in his field and maintained the highest accreditation possible for farm appraisers until his death. Upon retirement, he ran his own appraisal service and gourd business. In 2002, he was president of the Indiana Society of Farm Management and Rural Appraisers. Additionally, he spent several years as president of the American Gourd Society.

Although he was very career focused, he also found time to enjoy gardening, hunting, weeding, mowing, gourding, and playing poker. However, he most enjoyed sharing his experience and knowledge of the farming community and rural life with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters (Francis Meyer, Marjorie Vondran, Roberta Orick), a son, John Robert Sturgeon and a daughter, Stephanie Hunter.

Survivors include his beloved and devoted wife of 33 years, Marilynn (Ballard) Sturgeon; brother, David (Sharon) Sturgeon, Kenton, OH; his children, Lisa (Grant) Powell, Marion, OH; James Sturgeon (David Veda), Las Vegas, NV; Shelley Hunter (Amanda McGhee), Carmel, IN; Lori (John) Wilson, Terre Haute, IN; Linda (John) Prather, Memphis, IN; Susan (James) Soares, Avon, IN: and also 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

John was famous for phoning his family and greeting them with “John Sturgeon calling” and signing off with a “Thank You”. His periodic email updates outlining family celebrations and accomplishments, Putnam County weather, crop reports, hunting season, trapped animals, squirrel count and all things nature, will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M Saturday January 4, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church in Greencastle with Pastor Scott Kallem officiating and burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will accept friends for visitation on Friday, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to New Life Baptist Church, 51 Ridgeway Street, Greencastle, IN 46135, where John was an active member. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moorefuneralhomes.com