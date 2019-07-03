Home Obituaries John Austin Dunson

John Austin Dunson

Posted on July 3, 2019
0

Age, 73
Kenton

There will be no services for John Austin Dunson.

He died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Price-McElroy Funeral Home which is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

