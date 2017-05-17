Home Obituaries John C. Williams

John C. Williams

Posted on May 17, 2017
John Williams
John Williams
age 87, Delphos

Services for John C. Williams will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Alger Assembly of God Church, 7050 Ohio 235, Alger by Pastor Mark Andreasen. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call one hour prior to services Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alger Assembly of God Church for its youth program.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

He died at 8:47 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Vancrest of Ada.

