John Carlos Faulkner passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Loveland, OH. He was 77 years old. John was born to the late Carlos and Eleanor Faulkner in 1946 in Kenton, Ohio.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Megie Funeral Home and Crematory – Craver Chapel, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150 at 5 PM,where family and friends will be received from 3 PM until the hour of service at 5 PM. The Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team will begin the service with Military Honors for John.

Pastor Brad Olson of the Loveland United Methodist Church will officiate the service.

