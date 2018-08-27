Age, 74

Alger

Services for John E. Hunt will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by the Rev. Karen Rarey.

Burial will be in Huntersville Cemetery, Ada with graveside military rites conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday and until the time of services on Thursday.

He died at 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

