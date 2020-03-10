Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for John E. Pearson will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center by Pastor Russell Gumm. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center. The Logan County Veterans Honor Guard will provide military rites at the cemetery.

Friends may call 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died at 7:55 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living of Marysville.

He was born in Kenton on April 9, 1941 to the late Charles and Lucille (Eikenbary) Pearson. On Aug. 19, 1972 he married Judith A. (Ruble) Pearson and she preceded him in death on Nov. 16, 2017.

Surviving are his sons, Brad (Kim) Pearson of Belle Center, David Pearson of Kenton and Jason (Heidi) Pearson of Marysville; grandchildren, Alicia (Brad) Stafford, Nick Pearson, Lily Pearson, and Keerston Pearson; and great-grandchildren, Maci and Mya Stafford.

He also was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Pearson.

John was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Rockwell International. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Bellefontaine.

John enjoyed motorcycles, working on cars, playing cards, hunting, and bowling. He loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. All who knew and loved John will miss him.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice, 2550 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 101, Columbus, Ohio 43231.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.