Age, 80

McComb

John Edwin “Ed” Herring, 80, of McComb, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Novem-ber 10, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Huntsville Cemetery, at 11am, with Blake Kenner officiating. Please be symptom-free, practice social distancing, and wear a mask. A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hoytville United Methodist Church, 19921 East Church St. Hoytville, OH 43529, Roundhead Fire Department, 17939 OH 235, Belle Center, OH 43310, or Richland Township Fire Department, 102 Buckeye Street East, Belle Center, OH 43310.

The Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center, is honored to serve the Herring family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

