Age, 84

Mt. Cory

John Franklin Hassan, 84 of Mt. Cory, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Fuerstenau officiating. Burial will be held in Clymer Cemetery where the Hancock Co. Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

With the current health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, please take all necessary precautions when attending the visitation and funeral; if you have underlying health concerns, please consider sending a card or condolence via coldrencrates.com.

Memorials can be directed to Hancock Co. Firefighters Association or to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

